In Poznań, Poland, Lech drew 2:2 with Zagłębie Lubin in a match of the 14th round of the Ekstraklasa. The hosts equalized in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time when Michał Gurgul scored with a header. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Reguła scores twice

Lech controlled the opening minutes of the match but conceded before halftime. Marcel Reguła scored in first-half stoppage time after an error by the hosts during a throw-in. Zagłębie goalkeeper Zlatan Alomerović had previously made four saves, including after attempts by Gurgul and Yannick Agnero.

In the 52nd minute, Patrik Wålemark converted a penalty awarded for a foul on him in the visitors' penalty area. However, four minutes later, Reguła went one-on-one with goalkeeper Mateusz Lis for the second time and again put the Lubin side ahead, 2:1.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A stoppage-time goal

In the 82nd minute, Damian Michalski stopped Agnero, who was through on goal. The visitors finished the match with 10 men but held their lead until the end of regular time. Lech avoided defeat thanks to Gurgul's goal in the 90+4th minute.

According to the match statistics, the Poznań team had 72% possession and took 29 shots, 11 of them on target. Zagłębie had six shots, four of them on target. After the draw, Lech remained unbeaten at home this season but ended a run of five Ekstraklasa victories.

Read us on