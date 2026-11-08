In Nepal, Labrador Leo will receive an award for his work during search operations after the Bhotekoshi flood. For 20 days, the dog assisted rescue teams in affected areas, including Nuwakot, where he found two bodies, a human skeleton and several body parts. This was reported by the Kathmandu Post.

The August 26 flood claimed nearly 1,500 lives, while more than 5,000 people are still considered missing. Families searched for loved ones in Kathmandu hospitals and travelled to the affected areas of Rasuwa and Nuwakot.

Award during the dog festival

Leo will be presented with a medal on Sunday during Kukur Tihar, a day of the Tihar festival dedicated to honouring dogs. The award will be presented by Deputy Inspector General of Police Om Rana, who is temporarily heading the Nepal Police Crime Investigation Department.

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Nepal Police have 107 trained dogs in service. They are trained to search for suspects, detect weapons and explosives, drugs, and work during search-and-rescue operations. Canine units operate in every province of the country. Dogs trained to detect drugs and explosives are also deployed at airports, while others serve at border checkpoints, during special operations and in VIP protection.

Work at crime scenes

Police are increasingly using service dogs in investigations of serious crimes. In particular, during the investigation into the murder of Bhola Sahani in Gadhimai Municipality, a dog, after sniffing a black hoodie from the crime scene, led investigators to the home of Subodh Ram. Ram was later detained on suspicion of murder on the basis of other collected evidence.

At the same time, a representative of the Central Investigation Bureau noted that the dogs' effectiveness depends on conditions: heavy rain, a large number of people at the crime scene, or a trail ending near a river may hinder their work. According to the Canine Office, a dog is best deployed to track a trail within the first 24 hours after a crime.

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