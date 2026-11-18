In the United Kingdom, football club Leicester City has ended early its deal with cryptocurrency casino BC Game, which was the main sponsor on the front of the team’s shirts. This happened after the company named Russian porn actress Eva Elfie its brand ambassador, The Guardian reports.

Early termination of the deal

On 18 November, the club said it had ended its cooperation with BC Game ahead of schedule, as the parties acknowledged differences in their commercial priorities. The deal, signed in July 2024, was meant to remain in force until the end of the season.

According to the publication, Leicester directly raised concerns with BC Game about the consequences of the company’s partnership with Elfie. BC Game explained its choice of ambassador by saying that she has an established presence in gaming communities.

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Fans’ reaction

BC Game’s partnership with the porn actress prompted a negative reaction from the Foxes Trust, an association of Leicester supporters. It said that gambling and pornography have a destructive impact and noted that their combination through a sponsor links them to the football club.

BC Game is an offshore company registered in Belize that does not have a licence to operate in the United Kingdom. It had been Leicester’s main sponsor since 2024.

Supporters who bought shirts branded with BC Game during the past 28 days will be able to exchange them or receive a full refund. The club also promised to cover standard shipping for returned goods.

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