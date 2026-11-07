In the United States, Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski explained his move to MLS club Chicago Fire by saying he did not want to continue his career with another European team after leaving Barcelona. According to him, after playing for the Catalan club, he could not imagine himself at another club in Europe and did not look for a new team there.

The decision after leaving Barcelona

In mid-May 2026, Lewandowski announced the end of his cooperation with Barcelona and subsequently chose Chicago Fire. The forward spoke about the reasons for his decision in an interview with ESPN, Interia Sport reports.

“After I decided to leave Barcelona, I did not want to stay in Europe. After playing for Barcelona, I could not imagine myself in another team in Europe. Therefore, I was not looking for a new club there,” Lewandowski said.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the outlet, media reports had emerged about possible interest in the 38-year-old Polish forward from Italian clubs. At the same time, Lewandowski decided to continue his career in the American MLS.

Statistics at Chicago Fire

As Interia Sport notes, Lewandowski has played 22 matches for Chicago Fire, scored eight goals and provided four assists. Together with the team, he also secured a place in the MLS playoffs.

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