In Poland, national team striker and captain Robert Lewandowski said at a press conference in Warsaw that he is not yet ready to make clear statements about his future with the team. According to him, his position has not changed since his previous media appearance more than four weeks ago.

As RMF24 reports, the 38-year-old footballer is focused on the upcoming Nations League matches. Poland will play Romania in Bucharest on November 14 and host Sweden in Wroclaw three days later. With two rounds remaining in the second division of the Nations League, the Poles are third in the group with four points.

Upcoming matches

Lewandowski said the team is travelling to Bucharest intending to win, but expects a more difficult match than the home game on October 2. Poland then defeated Romania 6-0, while their opponents played with a numerical disadvantage for a long time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The forward stressed that national team matches always carry prestige and expressed hope that the Poles would play both upcoming games at their optimal level. He also said that he feels comfortable at Chicago Fire, with whom he reached the MLS playoffs. According to the footballer, his first weeks in the United States were not easy because of the new reality and the distance, but over time he has been assessing life and training in Chicago increasingly positively.

Squad situation

Poland head coach Jan Urban said the squad situation ahead of the matches is good. According to him, all the other footballers are healthy and available to him, while Porto defender Jan Bednarek is expected to join the team soon.

Bednarek left the pitch after being hit in the head by the ball during Porto's match against Vitoria Guimaraes. Examinations at the club found no injury that could prevent him from playing for the national team in the near future. However, he will not play against Romania due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

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