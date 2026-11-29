In Dortmund, Germany, Bayer Leverkusen defeated Bundesliga leaders Borussia 2-1, handing the team their first defeat of the season. Ezequiel Fernandez scored the winning goal in the 80th minute, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Leverkusen come-from-behind victory

Dortmund took the lead through a goal from Felix Nmecha. It was the third consecutive Bundesliga match in which he scored. However, Bayer created more dangerous chances and equalised a little more than 20 minutes before the end of the game.

Patrik Schick headed in his 100th Bundesliga goal. Fernandez then also headed home a cross at the far post to secure victory for Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia could have extended their lead at the top of the table to four points after Bayern's scoreless draw with Hamburg. Instead, the gap between Dortmund and fifth-placed Bayer was reduced to two points.

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Freiburg and Leipzig draw

Third-placed Freiburg failed to move to the top of the table after a 2-2 home draw with RB Leipzig. The hosts led 2-0: Igor Matanovic scored in the 11th minute after an error by goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt, while Maximilian Eggestein converted a penalty for handball.

Christopher Nkunku reduced Leipzig's deficit from the penalty spot, scoring the team's 33rd goal of the league season. In the third minute of stoppage time, Christoph Baumgartner equalised with a volley from 14 yards, ending Freiburg's run of six wins in all competitions.

In another match of the day, Augsburg thrashed Hoffenheim 4-0. The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 20th minute after Mats Rots was sent off for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

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