South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, said that peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula are necessary for developing the strategic partnership between Seoul and Beijing. The talks took place on November 18 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

As Korea Herald reports, Lee stressed that stability on the peninsula is in the shared interests of the two states and expressed hope for cooperation toward peaceful coexistence. The meeting took place ahead of a planned trilateral summit involving Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump, and the president of Russia, the aggressor state, Vladimir Putin.

Economic cooperation

Lee also said that improved relations between South Korea and China should help deepen cooperation. The sides discussed negotiations on services and investment within the framework of the bilateral free trade agreement.

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According to the publication, government sources said that Seoul and Beijing had reached an agreement in principle to conclude these negotiations. The free trade agreement, which entered into force in 2015, initially focused on trade in goods. The negotiations are intended to expand its scope by including access to services and investment markets.

Trade and exchanges

According to Lee, bilateral trade in the first half of the year increased by nearly 50% compared with the same period last year. He also forecasts that the number of mutual trips between the countries this year will exceed 10 million for the first time since 2019.

Xi Jinping called China and South Korea close friendly neighbors and strategic partners. He stated Beijing's readiness to strengthen communication and coordination with Seoul, maintain the stability of global production chains, and promote improvements to the global governance system.

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