South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said that Samsung Electronics’ investment of 6 trillion won in a high-bandwidth memory HBM chip packaging plant in Asan could be accompanied by approximately 40 trillion won in investments in advanced equipment.

HBM chip packaging plant

According to the president, Samsung Electronics is investing 6 trillion won in an HBM chip packaging facility in Asan, South Korea. The report estimated this amount at $4.48 billion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Further investments

Lee said that following the investment in the plant, about 40 trillion won in investments in advanced equipment is expected to come in. He did not specify in the cited report the timeframe for such investments or their distribution by area.

Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, on the president’s statement. The article also cites an exchange rate of 1,339.55 won per U.S. dollar.

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