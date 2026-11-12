In Australia, the Liberal Party has withdrawn its endorsement of Paul Lindemann as a candidate in the Williamstown electoral district after Facebook posts containing racist language about Indigenous Australians were uncovered. His name will remain on the ballot because nominations closed on Monday, ABC News reports.

Posts under a pseudonym

Lindemann posted messages in a Facebook group under the name Biddy Hu Biddy Hu. According to the outlet, this pseudonym is likely linked to the name of his yacht, Biddy Hu II.

In the posts, he used derogatory terms regarding Indigenous Australians. Lindemann also wrote that Aboriginal people with “foreign blood” should relinquish their Indigenous status.

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One of the terms used by Lindemann was used in laws during Victoria's early colonial period to refer to Indigenous children who had one parent of non-Indigenous descent. Such provisions were used to justify separating children from their communities. Victoria's Yoorrook Justice Commission concluded that legislation allowing Indigenous children to be forcibly removed from their families and cultural environment was an act of genocide.

Reaction from the party and Indigenous representatives

Gellung Warl co-chair Jaran Murray-Jackson of Victoria's treaty body supported the Liberals' decision. He said the party had rightly withdrawn its support for a candidate who used racist and dehumanising language linked to policies that caused lasting harm to Indigenous peoples.

Liberal Party leader Jess Wilson said the party had not known about the comments before Lindemann was endorsed as a candidate and considered them deeply offensive. She said that had the party possessed this information, it would not have endorsed him. Wilson also acknowledged that Lindemann could still be elected, but stressed that he is no longer a Liberal candidate.

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