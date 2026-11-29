In Germany, the leadership of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) has eased its own restrictions on votes supported by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. From now on, FDP representatives may pass their initiatives with the support of AfD votes, although agreements or direct cooperation with it remain prohibited. Der Spiegel reports on the party leadership's new decision.

New position on votes

Under the new resolution, the FDP will determine its conduct during votes based on the substance of the specific issue, regardless of whether other parties support it. Party members holding elected mandates are generally free in their decisions. An FDP spokesperson confirmed Politico's report on the decision.

In the new version of the document, the AfD is not mentioned directly; instead, it refers generally to “extremist parties.” At the same time, the resolution specifically retains the ban on agreements and direct interaction with such parties.

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Previous decision of 2020

The previous FDP resolution, adopted in February 2020, explicitly provided for a “barrier against the right” and rejected cooperation with the AfD or dependence on its votes at all levels. It was adopted after the election in Thuringia, where FDP politician Thomas Kemmerich was elected minister-president with AfD votes. Following nationwide outrage, he resigned within a few days.

FDP Chairman Wolfgang Kubicki told Politico that the party needed to adapt its decisions to reality. According to him, sound proposals should be implemented regardless of where the votes came from. In June, FDP Secretary General Martin Hagen also stated that the party cooperates with neither left-wing nor right-wing radical forces, but does not want to depend on the AfD's actions during votes.

The FDP is currently represented in four state parliaments: North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Bremen, and Schleswig-Holstein. The AfD has 12 seats in the North Rhine-Westphalia parliament, 25 in Hesse, and one in Bremen; in Schleswig-Holstein, it did not clear the five-percent threshold.

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