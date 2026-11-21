In the United States, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said that after the speaker vote, he briefly spoke with Republican Jim Jordan, who is set to lead the minority in the chamber. At the same time, Jeffries said he has still not spoken with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

As The Hill reports, in an interview with The New York Times, Jeffries said he was ready to work with Republicans. According to him, he and Jordan agreed to meet later, once the current situation settles down, to discuss opportunities for working together.

Contacts with Republicans

Jeffries is preparing to assume the post of Speaker of the House of Representatives after the Democrats' victory in the midterm elections. Both parties have publicly stated their readiness to cooperate, but the Democrat noted that he has not yet had lengthy conversations with Republican Party leaders.

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He also said that among Trump administration officials, he has communicated most often with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and had a conversation with the U.S. Treasury Secretary. Jeffries has spoken critically about administration officials, including previously saying that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should have been impeached.

Democratic majority in the House

According to the outlet, Democrats won at least 257 seats in the House of Representatives and nine seats in the Senate, while results in some districts had not yet been announced. Jeffries expects Democrats to hold about 260 seats in the lower chamber of Congress.

Such a majority allows Democrats to pass bills in the House of Representatives without Republican votes, although they still need the president's signature for laws to take effect. In a telephone interview with Fox News, Trump congratulated Jeffries on obtaining the position and said he expected to work with him.

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