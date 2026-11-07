In Israel, Yair Golan, leader of the opposition Democrats party, said he was ready to cooperate with ultra-Orthodox parties to form a government that would replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Anadolu Agency reported this on November 8.

Conditions for partnership

Golan said his party seeks a partnership with the ultra-Orthodox community, known as the Haredim, based on mutual responsibility. Among the conditions, he named the military conscription of Haredi men, increased participation of community representatives in the labor market, and ensuring that all children in Israel receive an education that enables them to earn a living.

According to the politician, Israel's middle class can no longer bear the economic and security burden on its own. Golan also said that he respects the Haredi way of life and expects the same attitude toward other people's way of life. He stressed that the proposal for cooperation is not unconditional.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Formation of the government

On the eve, Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the right-wing opposition party Yisrael Beiteinu, withdrew his objections to ultra-Orthodox parties participating in a future government, but maintained his opposition to a coalition involving Arab parties.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he would task Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government. During consultations, factions representing 67 of the Knesset's 120 lawmakers recommended Eisenkot, while factions with 46 lawmakers supported Netanyahu. The parties that recommended Eisenkot hold 48 seats, which is 13 short of a parliamentary majority.

Read us on