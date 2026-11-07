In South Africa, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that he links the decline in support for his political force in the 2026 local elections to cooperation between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the government of national unity. This was reported by Daily Maverick.

Malema rejected claims that the DA took votes from the EFF. According to him, voters themselves chose the Democratic Alliance because the ANC began cooperating with the party in the government of national unity after the 2024 national and provincial elections. He said that voters asked why they should not vote for the DA if the ANC was ready to work with the party and give it positions in government.

Decline in overall support

In the local elections, the EFF received 1.8 million votes, or 6.26% of the nationwide result. In the 2021 elections, the party had 2.4 million votes, or 10.31%. Malema described this as a decline of 612,326 votes and acknowledged that the EFF had fallen from third to fourth place in terms of support in the country.

At the same time, he said the party would not seek excuses for its results. Malema also criticized DA candidate for Johannesburg mayor Helen Zille, accusing her of increasingly boasting. He stressed that the EFF would not allow itself to be intimidated during coalition negotiations.

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Increase in the number of won wards

According to Malema, the total number of electoral wards won by the EFF rose from 19 in 2021 to 37. Of these, the party won 30 wards for the first time and retained another seven.

The EFF recorded its largest ward-level growth in the North West province, from three to ten. In Mpumalanga, where the party had no ward victories in 2021, it won seven. In the Free State, its result rose from two to four wards, while in the Eastern Cape it rose from zero to two. In Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the EFF increased its representation from one to two wards in each province.

Malema also noted that the party for the first time secured councillors elected in wards in major cities: in two wards in Johannesburg and one each in Buffalo City and Mangaung. In Polokwane, the EFF retained four wards won in 2021 and added another one. According to him, support for the party also increased in 48 municipalities.

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