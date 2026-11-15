In South Korea, 34-year-old Han Won-seok, who took first place in this year’s qualifying examination for tax accountants, voluntarily appeared before police and admitted to cheating with AI-powered smart glasses. He said this in a video published on the YouTube channel of his lawyer, Lee Dong-ho, Korea Herald reports.

Han said he had submitted a written confession to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, setting out all the circumstances of his actions. He also apologized for the harm caused by his actions. According to the man, he used the same method in March during the first stage of the certified public accountant examination.

Unusually high scores

In April, Han said that in the first stage of the 63rd qualifying examination, he scored 397.5 points out of 400, correctly answering 159 of 160 test questions. He received maximum scores in three of four subjects: introduction to tax law, introduction to accounting, and commercial law. His score in public finance was 97.5 points.

His perfect score in introduction to tax law drew particular attention from participants. According to statistics from the Human Resources Development Service of Korea, the average score of 16,856 participants in this subject was 30.18, while 74.21% scored below 40 points, the minimum threshold for passing the subject.

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Investigation after suspicions

Han also took first place in the written second stage of the examination, scoring an average of 82.87 points out of 100, compared with a passing score of 49.75. His results and the exam’s strict time limits aroused suspicions among other candidates: 80 minutes were allotted for 80 questions in two subjects during each session.

Han had previously denied allegations of cheating. After suspicions emerged, government bodies and professional associations began reviewing the allegations. Prime Minister Han Seong-suk declared zero tolerance for cheating in examinations, while the Korean Association of Certified Tax Accountants asked the relevant authorities to conduct an investigation.

This year, 722 out of 6,606 candidates passed the second stage of the examination, accounting for 10.92% of participants.

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