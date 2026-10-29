In Islamabad, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Fazlur Rehman accused Pakistan’s federal government of abusing the Constitution while imposing governor’s rule and a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that the transfer of power in the province took place “by force,” rather than through the will of the population, Dawn reports.

On October 11, federal authorities imposed governor’s rule and a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The government explained this by the alleged deliberate withdrawal of the provincial authorities from the fight against terrorism. The decision was made under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution after the president approved the federal cabinet’s recommendations.

Call for a Charter of Democracy

Rehman said he had reservations about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, but considered this method of changing power unacceptable. In his view, citizens should be consulted for this purpose. The politician also called for the creation of a new Charter of Democracy which, he said, should protect the country from unconstitutional actions and possible violence.

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The JUI-F leader said that the simultaneous application of governor’s rule and a state of emergency in different parts of one province may be unprecedented. He apparently referred to special emergency measures in 12 districts controlled by the council.

Government response

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry responded that governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would last for six months, while the state of emergency had been imposed only in several districts affected by terrorism. He also said that the situation in Balochistan differs from that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chaudhry accused Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, a representative of the PTI party, of using provincial resources for a march on Islamabad. The minister also claimed that Afridi allegedly protected terrorists. Rehman said his party had suffered significant losses in the fight against terrorism and that its contribution and sacrifices were being devalued.

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