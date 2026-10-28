North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made an unannounced visit on Saturday to the Chinese border city of Dandong, where he inspected a bus factory. He was received by China’s fourth-ranking official Wang Huning and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. As the South China Morning Post reports, analysts believe the focus of the trip has shifted from the nuclear issue to practical economic interaction between Pyongyang and Beijing.

Economic focus of the visit

Niu Xiaoping, an expert on the Korean Peninsula at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, said Pyongyang sought to demonstrate that the political mutual trust between the two countries extends to pragmatic economic cooperation. In her assessment, the inspection of a bridge during the trip indicated Kim’s expectations for the development of cross-border trade and people-to-people exchanges between China and North Korea.

Kim Jong Un’s previous visits to China before summits with US President Donald Trump were accompanied by his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Between March 2018 and June 2019, Kim and Xi met five times — in Beijing, Dalian and Pyongyang. Three of these meetings took place shortly before the North Korean leader’s talks with Trump.

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Prospects for contacts with the United States

The trip to Dandong came after Xi Jinping’s two-day visit to Pyongyang in June — his first in seven years. At that time, the leaders pledged to expand cooperation, including in the military sphere. At the same time, unlike during his 2019 visit, Xi did not mention the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The publication notes that China has also stopped using this wording in official documents and statements in recent years.

Pyongyang, for its part, has made Washington’s de facto recognition of North Korea as a nuclear state a condition for any negotiations. According to Reuters, cited by the publication, US and South Korean officials confirmed that Pyongyang had completely ignored Washington’s proposals for contacts. Analysts consider the prospects of a meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un in November, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, unlikely.

Hwang Ji-hwan, a professor at Seoul National University, suggested that China may have sought to clarify North Korea’s intentions ahead of a possible meeting between Xi Jinping and Trump at the APEC summit. He stressed that genuine progress toward a US-North Korea summit would require preliminary working-level contacts both between Beijing and Pyongyang and between Washington and Pyongyang.

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