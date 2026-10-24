North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived without prior announcement in the Chinese border city of Dandong, crossing the new bridge over the Yalu River. The visit on Saturday, October 24, was confirmed by South Korea’s Ministry of Unification, Korea Herald reports.

First trip since September 2025

This is Kim Jong Un’s first trip to China since September 2025. At that time, he attended a military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Attention is now focused on whether Kim Jong Un will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders last met in June, when Xi Jinping visited Pyongyang. According to the publication, Kim Jong Un met with the Chinese leader during each of his previous visits to China since coming to power.

The visit comes amid increased diplomatic attention to the Korean Peninsula. US President Donald Trump seeks to resume dialogue with North Korea, while China is preparing to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen next month.

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New border route

The new bridge over the Yalu River has four traffic lanes and is approximately three kilometres long. It connects Dandong — China’s largest trade hub for commerce with North Korea — with the city of Sinuiju in North Pyongan Province.

Construction of the bridge was completed in 2014, but its opening was delayed for more than a decade due to unfinished infrastructure on the North Korean side. The facility was officially opened on October 15. Japan’s Kyodo agency previously reported, citing diplomatic sources, on strict traffic restrictions in certain areas of Dandong.

The trip took place one day before the 76th anniversary of China’s entry into the Korean War of 1950–1953, prompting speculation about a possible link between the visit and commemorative events. On Friday, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service denied unconfirmed social media rumours that Kim Jong Un had died after a brain hemorrhage.

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