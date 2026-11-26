North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a focus on deploying tactical nuclear weapons across various sectors and for different missions. State agency KCNA also reported a systematic expansion of the country’s capacity to produce nuclear materials.

Statement during an inspection

Kim Jong Un made the remarks during an inspection of nuclear material production facilities and weapons research, the Jerusalem Post reports, citing KCNA. The agency did not identify these facilities or disclose their locations.

According to KCNA, Kim said that North Korea’s nuclear capability is already a reality and that the country’s status as a nuclear state is absolutely irreversible. According to him, external statements and calls for denuclearization will not change this status.

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North Korea’s nuclear status

Kim also described recent achievements in nuclear weapons production as significant success in implementing the country’s nuclear forces policy. He said Pyongyang would regard attempts to deny North Korea’s nuclear status as an open declaration of war and would not abandon nuclear weapons, which he called a guarantee of sovereignty and security.

North Korea enshrined its status as a nuclear state in its constitution in 2023. Since 2006, the country has conducted six nuclear tests, the latest and most powerful of which took place in 2017. In August, South Korea’s defense minister said that, according to estimates by private research organizations, North Korea may possess between 80 and 120 nuclear warheads, although it is impossible to officially confirm this estimate.

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