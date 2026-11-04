North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for rapidly expanding the navy’s surface and underwater combat capabilities during a visit to a shipbuilding yard in Nampo. As Anadolu Agency reports, he inspected a new warship being built at the yard and reviewed its modernization.

Inspection of the shipyard in Nampo

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong Un said that strengthening naval forces is an important requirement of the times for protecting national sovereignty at sea amid various threats. He also said that the geopolitical situation and hostile actions by adversaries in the region confirm the need for the most modern and powerful warship.

North Korean media did not disclose the vessel’s technical specifications. However, they stated that the ship was designed to carry out complex operational tasks, taking into account modern methods of warfare.

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Kim Yo Jong’s statement on the United States

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean leader, said on November 4 that dialogue with the United States remains one option for peace, but does not necessarily serve Pyongyang’s interests. She linked a review of North Korea’s attitude toward Washington to what she called hostile signals from the United States.

Kim Yo Jong also rejected the FBI’s conclusions about Pyongyang’s involvement in the theft of more than $6 billion in cryptocurrency from the Binance exchange. She said that the United States abandoning its hostile policy is a prerequisite for resolving problems and warned of a stronger North Korean response to what Pyongyang considers American hostility.

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