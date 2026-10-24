North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the country’s army companies to be transformed into elite and self-sufficient combat units. He made the statement in Pyongyang during a two-day conference of Korean People’s Army company commanders.

Conference of company commanders

The meeting took place on October 22–23. According to the state-run KCNA agency, it was the first army-wide conference of company commanders after the Ninth Congress of North Korea’s ruling party, which was held in February. NDTV World reports on Kim Jong Un’s address.

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During his speech, Kim Jong Un said that every company must be fully prepared to achieve the goals of a new stage of military construction. He also called for creating the strongest army and accelerating a military revolution in North Korea’s own style.

Course toward strengthening the armed forces

At the Ninth Congress of the ruling party, Kim Jong Un advocated strengthening conventional armed forces. He also confirmed North Korea’s intention to continue developing nuclear weapons and missiles.

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