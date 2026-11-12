North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the construction of a large naval base on the country’s east coast and called for the work to be completed within the deadline set by the Workers’ Party of Korea. The Korea Herald reported this, citing the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Demand to complete the base on time

During his visit on Wednesday, Kim Jong Un heard a report from the command on the progress of the work. He was accompanied by Pak Jong Chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

According to KCNA, the North Korean leader described the construction of a modern naval base as a key task related to state security and the protection of its maritime sovereignty. He also ordered the swift establishment of a naval command center, a naval culture center, a fleet combat capabilities center, and the necessary infrastructure.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Housing for displaced residents

On the same day, Kim Jong Un visited new residential quarters in Tongchon County, Kangwon Province, where, according to the state agency, a large naval base is under construction. The houses were built in just over two months for residents who were forced to leave their previous homes because of the base’s construction. They are expected to move into the new housing soon.

While inspecting the housing, Kim Jong Un criticized the construction industry for insufficient innovation and overly stylized designs. He called for greater attention to housing quality and the material and cultural well-being of residents, rather than only the visible expansion of development.

North Korea did not disclose the exact location of the base. The visit to Tongchon County prompted speculation that the construction may be linked to Changjon Port — either the creation of a new base or the expansion of existing naval facilities.

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