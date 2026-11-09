Pakistan Senate opposition leader urges staying out of Yemen conflict — Dawn

In Islamabad, Pakistan Senate opposition leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas urged the government not to involve the country in the conflict in Yemen and to focus on a mediating role. He said that departing from the unanimous 2015 parliamentary resolution would harm Pakistan’s national interests, Dawn reports.

Abbas spoke at the Shuhada-i-Muqawamat and Tajdeed-i-Ahd conference, organized by the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen party. He recalled that Pakistan’s parliament unanimously decided in 2015 not to take part in the war in Yemen and not to send military personnel there.

Mediation instead of participation in the conflict

The opposition politician questioned the grounds for involving Pakistan in the conflict and urged the government to remove the country from what he called a dangerous situation. According to him, Yemen offered Pakistan a mediating role. Abbas said that he wrote to the prime minister about the sensitivity of the issue and also asked the foreign minister how Pakistan could simultaneously be a party to the conflict and act as a mediator.

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He called on the authorities to work toward a ceasefire, negotiations and regional peace, rather than involve the state in a war against another Muslim country. Abbas also condemned the attacks on Yemen, saying that its population was being punished for supporting Palestinians and opposing Israel’s actions.

Statements on regional security

During his speech, Abbas also condemned what he described as U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran. He said that the attacks and the killing of Iran’s supreme leader were intended to intimidate Iranian society and force it to capitulate, but that this strategy had not worked, in his view.

The politician claimed that U.S. and Israeli plans to reshape the regional order, divide countries and eliminate resistance movements pose a serious threat to regional peace. In his view, the conflict is connected to the future of the region, the Palestinian issue and the common interests of the Muslim world.

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