Imprisoned Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu plans to begin a hunger strike on October 26. According to his lawyer, the politician will protest against the possible refusal of the prison administration to allow him private consultations with his defense lawyers, as ordered by the court, The Hindu reports.

Lawyer’s statement

Lissu’s lawyer announced the planned hunger strike on October 24. He claimed that the prison administration does not allow the politician to meet confidentially with his lawyers, despite a court ruling on such consultations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Treason case

Lissu is accused of treason. According to the publication, this charge may carry a death sentence. He leads Chadema, Tanzania’s main opposition party, and has been in custody for more than 18 months.

A final decision in Lissu’s case is scheduled for November 6. In 2017, the politician survived an assassination attempt: he was shot 16 times.

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