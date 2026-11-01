In South Africa, PA leader Gayton McKenzie said that after the local elections on November 4, the DA may depend on the ANC to retain power in several municipalities in the Western Cape province. He wrote this in a series of posts on social media platform X, TimesLIVE reports.

A shift in negotiating positions

According to McKenzie, the DA's negotiating position on coalitions has weakened as more parties show a willingness to cooperate with the ANC. He compared the situation to negotiations on forming a government of national unity in 2024, when the EFF and the MK party ruled out cooperation with the ANC, which, in his view, strengthened the DA.

Now, McKenzie claims, the rhetoric of the EFF and the MK party has changed: they are allegedly prepared to consider participation in a government without the DA and FF Plus. In his opinion, this significantly reduces the DA's ability to influence future coalition agreements.

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Forecast for municipalities

McKenzie also accused the DA of alienating potential partners through its attitude toward smaller parties during election campaigns. He said that, by contrast, the ANC is viewed as a more acceptable coalition partner.

The PA leader predicts that the DA may lose its majority in George, Saldanha Bay, Matzikama, Stellenbosch, the City of Cape Town metro, and Swellendam. He believes that in that case, the ANC will be able to decide whether to help the DA return to power in these municipalities.

The role of coalitions after the vote

McKenzie also referred to criticism of the DA by ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Coalition agreements may determine which parties govern municipalities where no political force wins an outright majority.

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