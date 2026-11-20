In Israel, Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot said he does not intend to drag out negotiations on forming a new government and plans to submit its composition to the Knesset for approval. The former military chief was tasked with forming the cabinet after the October elections, which gave neither his bloc nor acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a clear majority.

“I have no intention of allowing this to drag on. When the time is right, I will present the new government to the Knesset for approval, a good government that I will lead,” Eisenkot wrote on X. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Differences within the coalition bloc

Eisenkot’s bloc has 48 seats in the Knesset, while at least 61 votes are needed for a majority. Its members differ in their approaches to forming a coalition: agreements with ultra-Orthodox parties, Arab-majority lists, or the creation of a national unity government together with Netanyahu are being discussed.

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According to the outlet, Eisenkot allows for the formation of a minority government with external support from 19 lawmakers from the Arab lists Ra’am and the Joint List. At the same time, nationalist Avigdor Lieberman, who is part of his bloc, has repeatedly rejected this option and expressed readiness to cooperate with the Shas and United Torah Judaism parties.

Possible minority government

Eisenkot said that if talks on a broad government fail, he is ready to put a proposal for an emergency minority government to a Knesset vote. According to him, each lawmaker would then have to decide whether to allow the new cabinet to begin work or permit new elections while Netanyahu remains acting prime minister.

He also said the country is in “a very dangerous situation” and stated that military priorities have become intertwined with political interests, while the timetable of military operations has become intertwined with the political calendar. Members of Israel’s opposition suspect that Netanyahu may launch a new military operation against Iran to disrupt coalition talks and remain in power.

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