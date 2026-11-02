Nationals leader Canavan to run in Capricornia — The Guardian

In Australia, Nationals leader Matt Canavan announced his intention to run for the House of Representatives in the Capricornia electorate in Queensland at the next federal election. He will seek the seat being vacated after MP Michelle Landry’s decision to end her political career, The Guardian reports.

Campaign in Capricornia

Canavan said he wants to retain the electorate for his party in order to change the government, as well as to continue working for central Queensland. He added that he does not want to regret a missed opportunity and intends to put every effort into the campaign, although it could end in a political defeat for him.

Michelle Landry, who is based in Rockhampton, said last month that she would leave politics and would not run at the next election.

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Possible One Nation candidate

The election in Capricornia could become a contest between Canavan and James Ashby, Pauline Hanson’s national director. The One Nation leader herself ruled out running for this seat, but did not say whether Ashby would stand.

Canavan had previously been named as a possible House of Representatives candidate amid pollsters’ warnings that if One Nation maintains its growth in polling support, he would have a “zero per cent” chance of retaining his Senate seat. Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie said that if One Nation is serious about challenging Labor, it should compete for Labor electorates rather than seats held by the Coalition.

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