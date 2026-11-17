In Sweden, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson asked parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén to allow a few more days before the vote on his candidacy for prime minister. As The Local Sweden reports, the politician wants to determine whether the solution proposed by the Social Democrats for forming a government is viable.

Negotiations over the government

Kristersson met with Norlén to discuss the progress of the assignment to form Sweden's next government. According to him, the Centre Party needed additional answers before choosing between the proposals of the Social Democrats and the Moderate Party.

The Moderate leader said that, in his view, the Social Democrats' proposal depends on their ability to persuade the Left Party to agree to a government without its representatives in the cabinet. The Centre Party also wanted to know whether all left-wing parties support this proposal, whether the Left Party continues to demand participation in the government, and whether the Left Party and the Green Party approve the political content of the package.

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The speaker's decision

Kristersson said that he respects the Centre Party's need to continue negotiations with the left-wing forces so that it can choose between the two proposals that could potentially be supported by parliament. According to him, he asked for the vote to be postponed for a few days so that the Centre Party could receive all the information necessary to make a decision.

Norlén convened a press conference at which he was to announce his decision on this request.

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