The leader of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, arrived in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday for an official visit for the first time, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other senior officials. Haftar, whose forces control Libya’s eastern coast, arrived with a delegation that included his son Saddam Haftar, France 24 reports.

Talks in Ankara

Turkey’s presidential administration did not disclose details of the closed talks between Erdoğan and Haftar. According to photographs published by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry, Haftar also earlier met with the foreign and energy ministers, the head of intelligence, and the country’s military leadership.

Haftar’s office said the sides discussed the latest regional and international developments, as well as issues of mutual interest. It also reported discussions on strengthening cooperation between Libya and Turkey in several areas. In a Facebook post, Saddam Haftar called the talks an important step toward strengthening trust and the beginning of a new stage in relations between Turkey and eastern Libya.

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Changing contacts between the sides

During Libya’s civil war, Turkey supported the UN-recognized government in Tripoli, while Haftar controlled the east of the country. Ankara supplied the Tripoli government with drones that helped repel Haftar’s forces’ offensive on the capital in 2019. Since then, Turkey has expanded contacts with the authorities in eastern Libya as well.

In October, Turkey hosted talks between representatives of Haftar’s administration and the rival government in Tripoli. In the same month, the parliament in eastern Libya approved a controversial maritime borders agreement with Turkey, signed in 2019, which was criticized by the EU and a number of Eastern Mediterranean states.

Attack near Benghazi

Haftar’s visit came three days after an attack on two Russian vessels near Benghazi in eastern Libya, for which Ukraine claimed responsibility. Ukraine said that the corvette of the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, Merkuriy, exploded and sank in the port of Benghazi, while a cargo vessel was struck. The Ukrainian side also claimed that Russia was transporting weapons. The government in Tripoli requested explanations from Ukraine, while the eastern authorities of Libya called for an international investigation into claims of the presence of Ukrainian military personnel in the country.

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