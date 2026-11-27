Sorin Grindeanu, leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party, said that the previous government led by Ilie Bolojan left RON 47.6 billion in expenditures and commitments without sufficient funding. This is nearly EUR 10 billion, or about 2.5% of the country’s gross domestic product.

Finance Ministry document data

As Romania Insider reports, the data were presented on Antena 3 CNN. The television channel cited a Finance Ministry document which, it said, had come into the editorial team’s possession. The draft detailed budget execution document is dated November 24.

According to Antena 3 CNN, the document lists RON 47.6 billion as expenditures and commitments without sufficient funding. Of this amount, RON 19.1 billion is designated as firm payments — this is the wording used in the document.

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Risk to the deficit target

Grindeanu warned that under these conditions, it would be extremely difficult for Romania to end the year within its budget deficit target. According to him, meeting this target is almost impossible.

The report also states that the Social Democratic Party was the senior partner in Bolojan’s government until May 2026. The cited estimates are a politician’s statement and data from Antena 3 CNN, which refers to a Finance Ministry document.

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