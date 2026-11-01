In Kenya, Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka rebuked his allies for doing too little to counter President William Ruto’s political influence in the Ukambani region. He said the president’s supporters were actively campaigning in Kitui, Machakos and Makueni counties, while his associates were acting in a fragmented manner.

During a thanksgiving and homecoming ceremony for Machakos County Senator Agnes Kavindu in Mua Hills, Musyoka urged his allies to unite their efforts. According to him, this would allow him to focus on work in other parts of the country ahead of the 2027 general election, in which he seeks to secure the presidential nomination of the united opposition.

Differences among allies

Musyoka also expressed dissatisfaction with the low turnout of his supporters at the recent opening of the Linda Mwananchi movement’s secretariat in Nairobi. As Nation Kenya reports, the situation is complicated by internal disputes among his allies.

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In particular, Senator Kavindu has strained relations with Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti. The governor’s ally, County Executive Committee Member for Lands Nathaniel Nganga, has sought the Wiper party nomination against Kavindu. Former county health official Daniel Yumbya and lawyer Musyoka Kala are also seeking the same nomination.

Ruto’s influence in Machakos

Kilome Member of Parliament Thaddeus Nzambia said Machakos especially feels Ruto’s political influence. Of the county’s eight Members of Parliament, five support the president. According to Nzambia, only Robert Mbui of Kathiani and Stephen Mule of Matungulu remain Musyoka’s allies, while Mavoko MP Patrick Makau joined Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi movement.

Internal competition has also intensified in Kitui County, where Senator Enoch Wambua, Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu and Mwingi Central MP Makali Mulu are competing for the Wiper party nomination to contest the gubernatorial election. The situation was further complicated by former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu entering the race.

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