Leaders of the APEC forum, following a two-day summit in Shenzhen, China, called for strengthening regional connectivity and reducing institutional barriers to trade and investment. This is stated in declarations released after the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, Anadolu Agency reports.

China hosted the summit under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community for Shared Prosperity.” Participants stressed that connectivity facilitates the movement of goods, services, capital and people across the region. In their view, it can also support closer economic ties and long-term growth of an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community.

Transport and digitalization

In the APEC Connectivity Blueprint document, leaders called for strengthening land, maritime and air transport networks. They also stressed the need to ensure safe and efficient maritime, air and multimodal connectivity for the movement of people and goods.

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The document provides for enhancing innovation and the digital transformation of transport systems. Areas proposed for exploration include safe and secure autonomous and unmanned technologies. Participants also called for reducing institutional barriers to facilitate trade, investment and the development of a more connected regional economy.

Economic cooperation

In the 2026 APEC Leaders’ Shenzhen Outlook statement, participants acknowledged that the world is changing rapidly and that new opportunities are emerging alongside complex global challenges. Leaders stated their intention to support macroeconomic stability, productivity, economic dynamism and economic growth for the benefit of the region’s residents.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to the APEC Putrajaya Vision to 2040 and to the forum’s role as the leading platform for regional economic cooperation. Leaders pledged to make APEC a more modern, efficient and effective platform for developing ideas. Founded in 1989, the forum brings together 21 economies, including China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

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