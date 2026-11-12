In Antalya, Türkiye, on the second and final day of the meeting of world leaders within the COP31 climate summit, participants are expected to discuss measures to improve cities’ resilience to climate change and expand the use of electricity in buildings and transport.

Financing urban infrastructure

Governments, local authorities, businesses and investors are expected to consider financing for energy-efficient buildings, power grid upgrades and measures to protect cities from extreme weather events. New announcements on financing and investment are expected throughout the day, Anadolu Agency reports.

Electrification is among the priorities of Türkiye’s COP31 presidency agenda. In cities, this may involve replacing fossil fuel heating with electric heat pumps and switching to electric buses. Such changes may reduce emissions as the share of clean sources in electricity generation increases, while grid upgrades are intended to help meet growing electricity demand.

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Methane and business forum

Leaders are also expected to discuss reducing methane emissions and other greenhouse gases in order to limit warming in the near term. They are expected to assess the implementation of previous commitments, announce new ones and consider mechanisms for financing them.

The COP31 business forum, dedicated to the private sector’s role in financing and implementing projects in clean energy, urban infrastructure and climate change adaptation, opens on November 12. The UN conference runs from November 9 to 20: Türkiye chairs COP31, while Australia leads the official negotiations on emissions reductions, adaptation and climate finance.

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