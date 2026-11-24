Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman agreed on the text of a joint rapid emergency response mechanism. The agreement was reached during a face-to-face meeting on November 24 in Nicosia’s buffer zone, Cyprus Mail reports.

Crossing points remain under discussion

At the same time, the sides did not agree on opening additional crossing points between the two parts of the island. Earlier this month, they agreed to simultaneously open two new crossings.

The UN said the leaders assessed progress in implementing confidence-building measures agreed at their previous meeting, including the opening of the two already agreed crossing points as soon as possible. They also continued discussions on other crossings and unresolved issues.

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Educational and environmental initiatives

The leaders also approved the EduBites programme of the bicommunal technical committee on education. In addition, they supported the launch of a joint project by the technical committees on environment and education, Green Cyprus: Voices for a Sustainable Future.

The sides reaffirmed their agreement to prepare a plan for holding religious services across the island during an initial six-month period, with the possibility of extension. This agreement was first reached in May.

Christodoulides and Erhurman also reaffirmed their readiness to meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres as soon as possible. According to the publication, a trilateral meeting involving the two leaders and Guterres may take place before the end of the month and will most likely be held in Europe.

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