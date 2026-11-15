In Cyprus, the leaders of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities, Nikos Christodoulides and Tufan Erhürman, agreed to open two new crossing points across the buffer zone — between Kambos and Karavostasi, and between Louroujina and Lympia. The agreement was reached during a meeting attended by UN envoy María Ángela Holguín, Cyprus Mail reports. The sides also agreed to hold a new trilateral meeting with the UN secretary-general.

Construction may be delayed

The Kambos—Karavostasi crossing point will require considerably more work than the Louroujina—Lympia route, whose two ends are less than 400 metres apart. Kambos mukhtar Ioannis Papadopoulos said the existing four-metre road must be widened to seven metres for two-way traffic. In his assessment, the crossing is unlikely to open before the end of next year.

A significant part of the road has not been used since 1974 and now serves as a firebreak. Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou acknowledged that the terrain in the Kambos area would require more work and said that the technical requirements should be discussed by the relevant committees. At the same time, Christodoulides and Erhürman agreed that both crossing points should begin operating simultaneously.

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Community objections and environmental issues

The proposed route through Kambos emerged as an alternative to a crossing to Kokkina, for which negotiations had reached a deadlock. The municipality of Polis Chrysochous and the communities of Tillyria criticized the substitution, stating that Kokkina should not be excluded from the agreement. Christodoulides, for his part, maintains that Kokkina is included in a list of 19 proposals submitted to the UN on Monday.

Additional questions concern the environment, as part of the road runs through the Paphos state forest, home to the endemic Cypriot mouflon. The Department of Environment and the Game and Fauna Service said they had not yet been involved in consultations: there is currently no detailed plan for the crossing.

The problem of congestion in Nicosia

Nicosia Mayor Charalambos Prountzos and Turkish Cypriot mayor Mehmet Harmanci said that the two agreed crossings do not solve the problem of queues in the capital. According to the publication, about 70% of all recorded crossings take place in Nicosia, mainly through the overloaded Agios Dometios crossing. Prountzos insists on the need for another crossing in the eastern part of the city.

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