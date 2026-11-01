In Libya, Presidential Council Chairman Mohammed al-Menfi and High State Council head Mohammed Takala discussed efforts to achieve a national political settlement that would pave the way for elections. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a statement by the Presidential Council.

Conditions for the political process

The parties reviewed the political situation and efforts to create conditions for resuming the political process. The meeting also addressed achieving a comprehensive national settlement and moving toward presidential and parliamentary elections.

Al-Menfi and Takala stressed the need to protect the judicial system, its independence, and shield it from any interference or political influence. In the Presidential Council's statement, the judiciary was described as a constitutional pillar of state stability and a guarantee of the rule of law, rights, and freedoms.

The role of the judicial system

The leaders also stated the importance of preserving the unity and independence of sovereign state institutions. They called for respect for the legally defined powers of these bodies in order to avoid competing decisions or the use of institutions in political disputes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On Wednesday, the 4+4 dialogue committee agreed to expand consultations with various components of the judicial system. The goal is to unify it and ensure its role in supporting presidential and parliamentary elections.

Work of the 4+4 committee

The committee has been holding UN-facilitated talks since April 2026, seeking to overcome the political deadlock and advance the UN roadmap, including on elections and the unification of the executive authority. The committee includes four representatives each from the Government of National Unity and the general command of forces in the east of the country.

On August 30, participants agreed to restore the composition of the board of the High National Electoral Commission and set a timetable for presidential and parliamentary elections within no more than 24 months under a unified executive authority and unified national institutions.

Read us on