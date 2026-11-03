Regional leaders of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) have rejected the national office bearers’ decision to suspend them. They said that disciplinary measures against regional office bearers may be applied by regional executive committees, rather than by the union’s national office bearers, TimesLIVE reports.

Dispute over powers

NUMSA general secretary Irvin Jim and president Andrew Chirwa on Monday demanded that regional representatives withdraw the notice convening a special meeting of the National Executive Committee and cancel the meeting. They also called for no decisions to be adopted or implemented on behalf of the National Executive Committee.

Regional leaders nevertheless held the special meeting. The coordination group they created said that the national office bearers had cited no provision of the constitution giving them the right to cancel a meeting convened to implement a central committee decision. According to the group, representatives from eight of NUMSA’s nine regions attended the meeting.

Mutual suspension decisions

Last week, national office bearers held a separate special meeting of the National Executive Committee, where they decided to suspend regional leaders and employees. They were accused of creating “chaos in the organisation”.

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Before that, representatives of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, JC Bez, Mpumalanga and Sedibeng regions held a central committee meeting contrary to Jim’s position. At the meeting on October 23–25, regional leaders, including Andile Bloko, Nkhosinathi Makhanya and Andile Nkilingwane, decided to strip national office bearers of their delegated powers and functions and form a coordination group. NUMSA’s national leadership says that this gathering did not comply with the union’s constitution and therefore does not recognise its decisions.

Court ruling on delegates

The conflict is linked to a dispute over delegates from Mpumalanga. Labour Court Judge Edwin Tlotlalemaje barred NUMSA and its office bearers from preventing the region’s delegates from attending meetings, participating in them and voting. The judge also found that Chirwa, acting alone or together with the general secretary, had exceeded his powers by seeking to exclude the Mpumalanga delegation.

Regional leaders planned to hold a briefing on Tuesday on the results of the special meeting. Jim called the coordination group fictitious and the briefing unauthorised, stating that the national office bearers are the union’s legitimate leadership. NUMSA’s national congress, at which new leadership is to be elected, is expected later this month.

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