Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed condolences over the attack on St. George’s Church in the village of Hammud in Jordan’s Karak Governorate. At least nine people were killed and around 40 others were injured in the shooting on October 23.

Attack during a funeral procession

Armed attackers opened fire during a funeral procession at a Greek Orthodox church. They fled after the shooting, and Jordanian security forces launched a search for them, Channel NewsAsia reports.

In a letter to Jordan’s King Abdullah II dated October 26, President Shanmugaratnam said he was deeply shocked by the attack. On behalf of the people of Singapore, he conveyed condolences to the families of those killed and condemned the deliberate attack on civilians at a place of worship. The president also noted that Singapore stands in solidarity with Jordan in countering terrorism in any form and regardless of its source.

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Reaction of Jordanian authorities

In a letter to Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Lawrence Wong called the attack an act of terrorism. He expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a swift recovery, stressing the need to counter terrorism and religious extremism.

King Abdullah II promised a tough response to the attack. Prime Minister Jafar Hassan declared three days of national mourning, with flags lowered at government and public institutions. Attacks on places of worship are rare in Jordan, where Christians make up approximately 2–3% of the population.

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