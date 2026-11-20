In Shenzhen, China, the leaders of the United States, China and the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — held their first trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin confirmed their interest in reducing nuclear risks and plans to increase oil production.

At the same time, analysts interviewed by CNBC pointed to the lack of concrete results on a number of key issues. Blueshirt Managing Director Gary Dvorchak called Taiwan the main source of strategic uncertainty and noted that North Korea was not included in the trilateral declaration on nuclear risks. Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer also noted that there were no significant practical decisions behind the visible political gestures.

Trade and technology

Before the trilateral meeting, Trump and Xi held their third bilateral summit this year. There were no public reports of agreements on further tariff reductions, supplies of rare-earth raw materials after the January deadline, or technological competition.

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Trump told Fox News that Nvidia was briefly raised during his conversation with Xi. CNBC also reported that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk did not appear with Trump at the main events related to the summit. According to a company representative on Chinese social media, Musk flew to Shanghai on Thursday to visit the Tesla plant.

Taiwan and regional diplomacy

Taiwan, one of APEC's 21 economies, was represented at the summit by Acer Group founder and honorary chairman Stan Shih. The self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory, did not become a prominent topic of the event. Elections for mayor of Taipei and other offices are scheduled in Taiwan for November 28.

Before visiting Shenzhen, Trump traveled to the Philippines, where he met with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan in the Quad format on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called the Quad summit the main result of the diplomatic week. She also said that Japan's position on Taiwan remains unchanged and is consistent with the 1972 Japan-China Joint Communiqué.

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