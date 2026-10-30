In Australia, Victoria state opposition leader Jess Wilson has confirmed her intention to scrap the Treaty agreement with First Peoples and the elected Gellung Warl body if the Coalition wins the November 28 election. Representatives of Victoria’s Indigenous peoples called the initiative an use of the agreement as a “political football” and warned of losing hard-won gains, ABC News reports.

Last year, the Victorian government became the first among Australia’s states and territories to sign a modern agreement with First Peoples. Wilson said the Coalition proposes replacing the independent Gellung Warl with the government department First Nations Victoria, which would be overseen by a minister. According to her, the new structure would be responsible for implementing and reporting on the goals of the Closing the Gap program.

Criticism of the Coalition’s plan

Former Treaty Advancement Commissioner Jill Gallagher, who took part in developing the agreement model, said the Coalition’s plan would mean a return to advisory committees which, in her view, had failed to deliver proper results for Indigenous peoples for decades. She stressed that Gellung Warl should ensure an opportunity to engage in dialogue with the government and demand accountability from state and Indigenous community-controlled organizations.

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Gallagher said scrapping the agreement would be “a step backwards” for Victoria’s Indigenous residents. She also noted that it took the state 200 years to reach Treaty.

Powers of Gellung Warl

Gellung Warl, governed by the First Peoples’ Assembly, can advise the Victorian government and parliament on policies affecting the lives of First Peoples and also has the power to hold the state accountable. In August, the body called on the government to withdraw a bill to abolish the guaranteed daily hour prisoners spend outdoors. The bill was passed with Coalition support, and Corrections Minister Ros Spence was required to provide a written response within 60 days.

The legislative basis for the agreement can be repealed, but Treaty Authority chair Jidda Clark previously said that the Treaty agreement itself, which received cultural approval under Aboriginal law, cannot be “unilaterally terminated” by one party. Wurundjeri representative Thane Harvey, whose community is negotiating a local agreement with the state, called the prospect of losing Treaty extremely damaging for people who had long sought its conclusion.

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