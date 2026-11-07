Leeds defeated Tottenham 1-0 in a Premier League match at Elland Road on November 7, 2026. Noah Okafor, who came on as a substitute, scored the only goal in the 79th minute. As Sky Sports News reports, it was Leeds’ first victory in six matches, while Tottenham saw their run of three wins come to an end.

Decisive goal after a substitution

Okafor scored 97 seconds after coming onto the pitch. Another substitute, Harry Wilson, also took part in the scoring move. Earlier, Leeds had several chances to open the scoring: Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header from a corner was blocked by Dominic Solanke, while Ao Tanaka fired over the crossbar.

In the 75th minute, Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky saved his team after a shot by Sean Longstaff. In stoppage time, Leeds goalkeeper James Trafford parried a header from Jan-Paul van Hecke, one of the visitors’ few dangerous moments.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

VAR reviewed the Bogle incident

In the 34th minute, Leeds defender Jayden Bogle caught Mathys Tel’s Achilles tendon in a sliding tackle. Referee John Brooks did not show a card, and Tel was substituted in the 43rd minute as a result of the incident.

The video assistant referees reviewed the incident for four minutes but did not recommend that the main referee review it on the monitor. Former Premier League referee Mike Dean said the tackle should have been punished with a red card. After the victory, Leeds climbed to eighth place in the table and moved ahead of Tottenham, who dropped to 10th position.

Read us on