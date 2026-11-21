Leeds defeated Chelsea 4-1 in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on November 21, 2026. It was the team’s first victory at this stadium since 1999, Sky Sports News reports.

Match progress

Chelsea opened the scoring in the 25th minute through Emmanuel Emegha, who made his first start. Noah Okafor equalised just three minutes later, in the 28th minute.

After the break, Leeds scored three more times. Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a penalty in the 53rd minute to put the visitors ahead. Five minutes later, Okafor scored his second goal of the match, while Brenden Aaronson made the score final in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

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Chelsea’s losing run

Chelsea supporters booed the team at the end of the first half and after the final whistle. The defeat was the club’s third in its last four Premier League matches, after which the team dropped to eighth place.

According to Sky Sports News, Xabi Alonso’s team has also already been eliminated from the English League Cup and is not taking part in European competitions this season.

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