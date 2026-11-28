According to Sky Sports, Leeds beat Coventry 3-0 at Elland Road in a Premier League match and climbed to sixth place in the standings. The match was attended by 36,896 spectators.

Goals from Calvert-Lewin and Longstaff

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring in the 40th minute, heading home a delivery from a free kick. Forty-eight hours before the match, the striker extended his contract with the club. Before half-time, Sean Longstaff doubled the hosts' advantage when his shot changed direction after a deflection off Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

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After the break, Longstaff completed his brace. The midfielder's second goal came after a backheel pass from Gabriel Gudmundsson. Coventry did not score in reply, while visiting goalkeeper Rushworth saved Jayden Bogle's shot in the 69th minute and prevented Leeds from scoring a fourth goal.

Positions in the standings

The victory allowed Daniel Farke's team to move into the Premier League's top six. Leeds are two points behind third-placed Manchester City. Sky Sports also notes that since switching to a three-defender system 364 days ago in a match against Manchester City, the team have lost only seven Premier League matches.

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