In the United Kingdom, LIV Golf suppliers have overdue bills amounting to hundreds of thousands of pounds, while the golf league paid players at least $50.8 million in the weeks before filing for bankruptcy protection. This was reported by BBC Sport.

According to court documents, LIV Golf made 59 payments to golfers totalling $16.6 million on July 31. This amount corresponded to prize payments for the LIV Golf UK tournament. Players received another $34.2 million between August 17 and September 3 after tournaments in New York and Indianapolis. In particular, Jon Rahm received $6.4 million five days before the league filed for bankruptcy protection.

Debts to suppliers

Buckinghamshire-based Global Infusion Group, which provided catering at the July LIV Golf UK tournament, is awaiting £321,671. The payment was due on August 7. Suffolk cleaning company BD365 Clean, which engaged 108 workers, reported a debt of £75,225; most of this amount was due to be paid on July 20 and August 13.

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BD365 Clean owner Chrissy Foskett said that non-payment of invoices poses an almost existential threat to her team. Public records also list a debt of more than £3,000 to Yorkshire family business Goodysphere. Director Joe Bentley said he had not been paid nearly £6,000 for a video for LIV Golf's YouTube channel.

Filing for bankruptcy protection

LIV Golf filed for bankruptcy protection in New Jersey on September 8. In the documents, the league estimated its liabilities at between $500 million and $1 billion and listed at least 1,000 creditors. The Saudi owners have so far allocated $2 million for payments to unsecured creditors.

In November, LIV Golf announced it was winding down operations. Among the 30 largest unsecured claims were claims from 14 golfers: Jon Rahm filed a claim for $7.5 million, which he agreed to waive as part of an agreement to leave the league. A hearing on the wind-down plan is scheduled for January.

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