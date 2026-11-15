In the city of Butembo in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, doctor Raymond Kaseraka Kamwanga, who recovered from Ebola, is conducting information campaigns to convince residents that the disease is real and that recovery is possible. BBC News reports. The medic works at Katwa Hospital and believes he became infected after contact with a patient in a situation where protective measures were not always sufficient.

Treatment despite family fears

The doctor identified the first symptoms as a bitter taste in his mouth, headache and general malaise. His condition later worsened: weakness, muscle pain, vomiting and diarrhoea appeared. Due to the lack of equipment for rapid testing in Butembo, samples have to be transported to the city of Beni, 54 km away. Given the condition of the region's roads, the journey can take from 48 to 72 hours.

On the fourth day of staying at home, Kamwanga decided to go to an Ebola treatment centre. His mother, Masika Ndungo, and other relatives feared that the specialised medical facility was a place from which patients do not return. The doctor himself asked his colleagues to put on protective equipment and isolate him, and he did not enter the centre through the main entrance.

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Kamwanga spent 13 days in hospital. According to him, the treatment was symptomatic and was primarily aimed at combating vomiting and diarrhoea, through which he was losing a lot of fluid. After recovering, even a medical certificate did not immediately dispel his relatives' fears: for 21 days, the doctor lived separately from the other residents of the family home.

Campaign against rumours

After being discharged, Kamwanga began telling Butembo residents about his own experience, showing photographs taken during his illness and working on a book, “The Price of Saving Lives.” He is one of 3,031 people who survived Ebola during the current outbreak in the DR Congo. According to data cited in the article, the infection claimed 5,400 lives, while the number of infections reached 11,000.

The doctor noted that information campaigns face distrust: some residents suspect humanitarian organisations and medics of profiting from donor funding. Kamwanga also reported threats to his phone and attacks on workers engaged in awareness-raising efforts. He agreed with a recent statement by Médecins Sans Frontières that funds for fighting Ebola are disappearing and said there is a shortage of protective equipment. The BBC approached the DR Congo authorities for comment.

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