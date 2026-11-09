In Poland, national football team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski said that the team plans to implement a number of measures so that Robert Lewandowski can restore his usual sleep schedule as quickly as possible and return to full readiness after his flight from the United States. Interia Sport reported this, citing Jaroszewski’s conversation with TVP Sport.

Problem with changing time zones

Lewandowski arrived at the Polish team’s November training camp together with other footballers called up by head coach Jan Urban. According to the outlet, the forward lives in the United States, and therefore faces a disruption of his circadian rhythm due to changing time zones when returning to Poland.

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The footballer had already spoken about similar difficulties during a previous arrival for the national team. At the time, he said that he felt heaviness in his legs in the first match after travelling from the United States and that preparing for such flights had become more difficult with age.

Matches in November

The Poland national team is concluding its annual UEFA Nations League campaign in Division B. On November 14, the team is due to play Romania, and on November 17, Sweden. Jaroszewski expressed hope that Lewandowski would quickly return to full readiness and restore a normal sleep schedule.

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