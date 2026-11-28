Doctors Without Borders said that two of its employees who worked as guards were killed late Friday as a result of an Israeli strike on one of its clinics in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Humanitarian organization’s statement

In a post on social media platform X, the organization said it was “devastated and outraged” by the deaths of the employees and called the incident “a direct attack on MSF.” According to the organization, 17 of its employees have been killed in Gaza.

Doctors Without Borders stressed that its medical centers were clearly marked with the organization’s logo and that their coordinates had been provided to the Israeli military. The organization said that the Israeli side knew the locations of these facilities and called for Israeli authorities to be held accountable.

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Information on other strikes

Medical sources told Anadolu Agency that seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, while several others, including women and children, were injured. According to them, two people were killed in a strike on a gathering of civilians near a Doctors Without Borders office close to Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said that from the entry into force of the ceasefire agreement in October 2025 through Thursday, Israeli violations of the agreement had resulted in the deaths of 1,705 Palestinians and injuries to 6,163 people. The report notes that the implementation of the remaining provisions of the agreement between Israel and Hamas has reached a deadlock.

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