Consultant doctors in England have suspended a two-day strike planned for November 25 and 26. The British Medical Association (BMA) union said the decision was made in order to hold formal talks with the UK government.

As The Guardian reports, the BMA announced the strike after 18 months of negotiations with the government that failed to reach an agreement on key issues. In July, consultant doctors voted to take industrial action.

Doctors’ demands

Among the disputed issues are a 25% fall in the real value of doctors’ pay since 2009–2010, as well as a demand to reduce working hours by 10%. This year, consultants received a 3.5% pay rise, but the BMA stresses that their real pay has fallen by a quarter over the past 17 years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The union also linked the planned strike to the need to ensure doctors have sufficient time, recognition and support to provide care to patients and prevent professional burnout.

Negotiations with the government

If the strike had taken place, consultant doctors would have provided only emergency care, which could have caused delays to most routine and planned medical services.

BMA consultants committee co-chairs Helen Neary and Shanu Datta said they welcomed the opportunity to begin formal negotiations and hoped for a breakthrough in the dispute. Health Secretary Yvette Cooper called the decision to suspend the planned strike good news for patients and the National Health Service, and said she had had a constructive conversation with BMA representatives.

Read us on