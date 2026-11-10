Karachi hospital receives endoscopic ultrasound equipment — Dawn

In Karachi, Pakistan, the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) has received equipment for endoscopic ultrasound (EUS). The institution has become the second public hospital in Sindh province where this technology is available. As Dawn reports, the equipment was provided by the pharmaceutical company Getz Pharma at the request of JPMC’s gastroenterology department.

Free examinations

According to hospital representatives, procedures involving EUS, which may cost between 300,000 and 400,000 Pakistani rupees at private medical facilities, will be free of charge at JPMC. They will be available to patients who cannot afford specialized diagnostics, including patients from Karachi, the interior districts of Sindh, and Balochistan.

Endoscopic ultrasound combines conventional endoscopy with high-frequency ultrasound. The method makes it possible to obtain detailed images of the digestive tract and adjacent organs, including the pancreas, liver, bile ducts, and lymph nodes.

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Diagnostics and minimally invasive treatment

The technology helps detect gastrointestinal and pancreatic cancers, assess the spread of tumors, investigate unexplained pathological changes, and collect tissue samples through fine-needle aspiration or biopsy under EUS guidance.

JPMC Gastroenterology Department Head Nazish Butt noted that the method is particularly useful for examining pancreatic lesions, gastrointestinal tumors, and suspicious lymph nodes. According to her, EUS-guided biopsies can help determine the nature and stage of a malignant neoplasm without unnecessary delays in starting treatment.

The equipment also enables certain therapeutic interventions, including drainage of pancreatic fluid collections and some bile duct drainage procedures. This could potentially reduce the need for major surgical operations.

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