In Ethiopia’s Amhara region, a civilian hospital is receiving an increasing number of wounded people amid renewed fighting. Surgeons are trying to cope with an influx of patients requiring medical care.

Rising number of victims

Humanitarian organizations report an increase in civilian casualties. According to media reports, the renewed conflict in Ethiopia is increasingly affecting people caught in the combat zone.

France 24 correspondent Tom Canetti received rare access to a civilian hospital in Amhara. At the medical facility, surgeons are working with a stream of wounded patients.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Access to assistance

For many people affected by the fighting, the difficulty lies not only in their injuries but also in being able to reach medical care. France 24 notes that the route to the hospital may be difficult for those affected.

The France 24 video report contains footage of surgical operations that may be difficult for some viewers to watch.

Read us on