In Israel, representatives of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar are set to hold coalition talks on Sunday afternoon. Eisenkot continues to form a government after receiving a presidential mandate a week ago.

Participants in the talks

As reported by the Jerusalem Post, Likud announced that it would be represented by Knesset member Ofir Katz and lawyer Michael Rabello. Knesset member Chili Tropper and Yoav Horowitz will take part in the talks on behalf of Yashar.

Netanyahu is Israel’s prime minister, while Eisenkot leads the Yashar party. The sides announced the composition of their delegations ahead of the scheduled meeting.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Call for a unity government

Yashar also invited Likud Knesset member Elisha Medan to the discussion. On Saturday, he set up camp near the Knesset, calling for the formation of a unity government. Medan is expected to take part in the discussion.

The talks are scheduled for the beginning of the second week since Eisenkot received the mandate to form a government.

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